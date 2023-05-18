Jim Desmond on wealth redistribution and San Diego’s road to socialism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California utility companies are planning to roll out fixed-rate bill proposals for electricity use, it was announced earlier this year. Soon after, the federal government announced homeowners with higher credit scores will have to pay more for their mortgage to subsidize those with lower credit scores.

This “the more you make, the more you pay” philosophy rewards bad behavior and punishes good behaviro, says Supervisor Jim Desmond. He believes socialism is slowly infecting the U.S., which in his eyes will be to the detriment of the U.S. economy.

Desmond joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss his perspective on the situation.