Jim Desmond only County Supervisor in opposition to increased enforcement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After months of lockdowns, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has approved several COVID-19 measures, including stepped-up enforcement of businesses not complying with restrictions, and a fair and consistent application of policies based on scientific data.

On August 4, 2020 the Board of Supervisors considered three enforcement options and selected the lowest level of compliance enforcement. The new, Democrat controlled, Board of Supervisors reviewed those same enforcement options and chose to adopt all of the options that were originally presented last August.

The full scope of the compliance team now includes:

Inspections Responsive to Complaints Egregious cases in violation of state and county public health order Outbreaks Operation prohibited under public health order

Conduct Proactive Inspections (Added Action on 1/12/21)

Distribute Citations for Violating Safe Reopening Plan (Added Action on 1/12/21)

Businesses not in compliance with public health orders will not be eligible to receive County relief funding, as is legally possible (Added Action on 1/12/21)

Supervisor Jim Desmond voted against the measure, saying that he believes “all business sectors should have the opportunity to open and operate safely. The action also includes restricting relief funds to businesses.”

Desmond has been the lead advocate in opposition of implementing lockdown policies, explaining that the government should not pick and choose which businesses.

Desmond discussed his opposition to increasing enforcement on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

Since the lockdown, and keeping people at home, our daily cases have gone, from the hundreds to thousands per day. I will not be silenced when I see oppression, arbitrary closures, or discrimination against anyone. Any organization, any business, any school, or any church. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) January 12, 2021

These businesses are barely hanging on and not being able to receive funds will push them over the edge. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) January 12, 2021