Jim Desmond reacts to purple tier restrictions and cease-and-desist letters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rapid rise in cases comes as state data has landed the county in the most restrictive tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan. The restrictions associated with the purple tier went into effect just after midnight Saturday.

Many nonessential businesses are now required to move to outdoor-only operations. These include restaurants, family entertainment centers, wineries, places of worship, movie theaters, museums, gyms, zoos, aquariums and cardrooms.

The restrictions include closing amusement parks. Bars, breweries and distilleries are able to remain open as long as they are able to operate outside and with food on the same ticket as alcohol.

Retail businesses and shopping centers can remain open with 25% of the building’s capacity. No food courts will be permitted.

Schools are able to remain open for in-person learning if they are already in session. If a district has not reopened for in-person learning, it must remain remote only. Offices are restricted to remote work.

Remaining open are essential services, personal care services, barbershops, hair salons, outdoor playgrounds and recreational facilities.

San Diego County recently sent cease-and-desist letters to 17 local businesses. Threatening, “failure to comply may result in criminal misdemeanor citations with a $1,000 fine for each violation.”

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond joined Good Morning San Diego to give an update on how the county is handling purple tier regulations.