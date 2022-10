Jim Desmond vs. Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson in race for County Supervisor (District 5)





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching and there are several races KUSI will be keeping tabs on.

One such race is the push for District 5 County Supervisor. The incumbent, Jim Desmond, is to face off against his challenger Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson on Nov. 8.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Rancho Santa Fe to take a look at the candidates and what they’re doing to head off the races.