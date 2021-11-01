JoAnn Fields and DA Summer Stephan Domestic Violence Forum

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Domestic Violence Forum is being convened in response to the recent increase of homicides in the past 6 months as a result of domestic violence occurring in the Filipino family household. There have been 3 separate incidents since April this year. Culturally domestic violence is not talked about and is treated like taboo to seek help from a therapist or anyone outside the family. The Domestic Violence Forum being held at the Hall of Justice will be the first of a series to attempt to break the cycle of domestic violence.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help or needs to get out of a situation, there are plenty of resources for you.

Emergency: 911

National Domestic Violence hotline: 1-800-799-7233