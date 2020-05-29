Job Creators Network CEO: Instead of restricting all Americans, reopen society and protect the vulnerable

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As society begins to reopen, there are many concerns regarding liability protection for small businesses.

Job Creators Network CEO, Alfredo Ortiz, recently wrote two different opinion editorials, one for Real Clear Politics requesting that small business receive liability protection, and the other in the OC Register titled, “Instead of restricting all Americans, reopen society and protect the vulnerable.”

Ortiz wrote that small businesses need liability protection because “as it stands, small businesses face the prospect of opening only to be shut down by frivolous lawsuits.” Ortiz explained “McDonald’s, Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods are already battling overzealous attacks by trial lawyers. Companies like these are big enough to weather the storm. But small businesses could be washed away if lawmakers fail to protect them.”

Regarding reopening society, Ortiz wrote, “Now that the coronavirus curve has flattened, state and county officials can safely reopen in time for summer before any more economic damage is done. Doing so will allow employers and employees to earn a living and let customers enjoy the goods and services that their neighborhood small businesses provide.” Ortiz continued to explain the societal implications the shutdown has caused to so many Americans, and people around the world.

Alfredo Ortiz discussed his op-ed’s with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.