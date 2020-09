Job Creators Network continues it’s “Flatten the Fear” campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Job Creators Network Foundation continues its “Flatten the Fear” campaign to encourage Americans to reengage with society as the economy starts to open up from the pandemic.

The campaign started in June to tell Americans who are frightened of Covid-19 that they can safely reengage society.

Chief Communications Officer of Job Creators Network, Elaine Parker, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the program.