Job Creators Network pleased with Supreme Court ruling finding vaccine mandate for businesses unconstitutional

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Supreme Court of the United States has blocked the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces, deeming it unconstitutional.

The mandate has been heavily pushed by Joe Biden and his administration, and strongly opposed by Republicans and the people. But, the Supreme Court did allow the vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded healthcare facilities to take effect nationwide.

Republicans and business owners are ecstatic about the ruling, many praising the Supreme Court judges confirmed under President Donald Trump.

The Job Creators Network President & CEO, Alfredo Ortiz, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Supreme Court ruling that blocked the Biden Administration’s highly touted vaccine mandate.

