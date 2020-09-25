Job Creators Network says YouTube unfairly censored its ad depicting riots

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Job Creators Network is criticizing Google and YouTube saying they unfairly censored its video depicting the recent riots across the country.

Elaine Parker, from the Chief Communications Office of the Job Creators Network, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain why they believe YouTube’s “inappropriate content” warning on their ad is unnecessary.

An inappropriate content warning does not stop the video from being viewed, but users must log in and click that they “understand and wish to proceed” before viewing. This warning prevents videos from being promoted, reducing their reach and view count. JCN notes how this censorship neither applies to left-wing videos that depict protest violence nor the original news videos from which the rioting clips are taken. JCN calls on YouTube to treat all political content fairly and without partisan bias.

Parker explained YouTube’s censorship effort is extremely one-sided, and it is always working against conservative viewpoints.

Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, released the following statement:

“YouTube’s decision to slap an inappropriate content restriction on our video depicting news footage of rioting shows Google’s left-wing bias. It amounts to censorship of opposing political opinions. YouTube does not treat left-wing videos that depict violent protests with similar warnings that depress view count and reach. YouTube and other social media platforms are this century’s “town square,” and they should not censor based on political viewpoints. They should uphold the values of free speech that are the basis of their revenue model and popularity. Social media’s widespread censorship of conservative views demonstrates society’s slide away from the values of free speech. President Trump should nominate a strong defender of the First Amendment to the Supreme Court to help reestablish this fundamental right of all Americans.”

The JCN ad in question is below: