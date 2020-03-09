Job growth exceeds estimates across United States

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – US job growth exceeded expectations with 273,000 jobs added to the labor market last month.

That’s about 100,000 more jobs than economists originally predicted.

Most of the new jobs are in health care, food services and government professions.

The unemployment rate fell back to the historic low of 3.5% and hourly earnings rose about 9 cents.

n the downside, economists expect growing coronavirus concerns to impact future economic growth.