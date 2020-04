Job search advice for those unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 16 million Americans are currently out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What does that mean for those who will need to rethink their employment once people are allowed to go back to work?

Joining KUSI with some job searching advice is the Vice President of Executive Search & Coaching for Toft Group Julie Visser.