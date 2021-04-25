Jobs-a-plenty: San Diego’s economy looks to fill thousands of positions





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego businesses are clambering to get workers back as the local economy is reeling from the pandemic’s impact on so many lives.

Phil Blair, Executive Officer at Manpower Staffing, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss how potential employees can get hired and why some people might be electing to stay home.

For example, many are still fearful of contracting COVID-19 and child care has been an issue for many working parents as some are still staying home to care for their children while the kids attend school virtually.

To search for jobs with the help of Manpower Staffing, visit the website here.