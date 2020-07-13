Jockey tests positive and San Diego County reports 558 new COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Star jockey Flavien Prat tested positive for COVID- 19 before this weekend’s horse races at Del Mar, according to Del Mar Thoroughbred Club officials.

Prat was tested at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla around noon Sunday after returning from a riding assignment in Kentucky. The 2019 Kentucky Derby winner was removed from all the mounts he was set to ride on Sunday and will quarantine at his home for at least 10 days.

Del Mar requires all riders traveling from other jurisdictions to be tested before they race and will test all jockeys and jockey’s room personnel before its next day of racing on Friday.

“We will continue to be vigilant to ensure the safety of the people who work here and live in our community,” Del Mar CEO Joe Harper said.

San Diego County health officials reported 558 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Sunday, raising the region’s totals to 19,929 cases and the death count remaining at 422.

Of the 8,505 tests reported Saturday, 7% were positive new cases. The 14-day rolling average for positive tests is 6.1%. The target is less than 8%. The 7-day daily average of tests is 7,853.

Of the total positive cases, 2,036 or 10.2% have been hospitalized and 535 or 2.7% of cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit.

Two new community outbreaks, one in a healthcare setting and the other in a restaurant-bar, were reported Saturday, bringing the total over the past week to 18, more than double the trigger of seven or more in seven days. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and people from different households.