Joe Biden leaves a San Diego family and three students stranded in Afghanistan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Cajon Valley School District in El Cajon has confirmed that one family and three students are still stranded in Afghanistan.

There were dozens of students and parents from the district on a summer trip in Afghanistan to visit family, most of them were able to evacuate the country safely.

Congressman Darrell Issa led the charge on getting the families safely out of Afghanistan. As you know, President Biden already withdrew all US troops, and declared the war in Afghanistan “over.”

Tuesday, Biden himself even said the withdrawal was a “success,” adding that the Americans left behind put themselves in this position because he said he gave them enough warnings.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with officials from the Cajon Valley School District to see what options are available to get the family and students back home.

Congressman @DarrellIssa is still working to get stranded Americans out of Afghanistan. At least 300 Americans are stranded in Afghanistan and want to come home. Three specific groups got to the Kabul airport, but were not let through the gates.https://t.co/EHHIg8XuzK — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 31, 2021

