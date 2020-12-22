Joe Biden says ‘our darkest days in the battle against COVID-19 are ahead of us’





WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will speak Tuesday as the nation deals with a COVID-19 surge that’s casting a shadow over the Christmas holiday this week.

Biden will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday afternoon, where he’s expected to speak on the $900 billion coronavirus aid bill passed by Congress on Monday. It’s a package he supports but one he’s said is just a “down payment” for a broader relief bill he plans to introduce when he takes office in January.

And as he did prior to Thanksgiving, Biden will express sympathy for the struggles American families are facing as they head into Christmas dealing with the emotional and economic impacts of the pandemic. But he’ll encourage the nation to continue to take precautions to try to stem the spread of the virus, which has now killed more than 320,000 people in the United States.

Earlier this month, Biden said Americans “cannot be traveling during these holidays,” and acknowledged that “Christmas is going to be a lot harder.”

The remarks come the day after Biden himself got vaccinated on live television as part of an effort to reassure people that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. After a quick prick in the arm, Biden urged Americans to continue wearing masks and socially distance if possible during the holidays.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel,” he said. “It’s really important.”