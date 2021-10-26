Joe Biden’s policies make Thanksgiving 2021 the most expensive ever

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As inflation surges in the United States, Americans are paying more and more everyday for necessary goods.

Various officials in the Biden Administration have downplayed the harm inflation causes for Americans, even as they push for a massive $3.5 trillion spending bill. Republican opponents and many economists say the spike has been caused by too much spending.

The difference in theory has caused the Build Back Better bill to stall, as Democrat leaders are having a very hard time gathering enough votes to get it through Congress.

Back in July, the Biden Administration touted numbers that claimed Americans would save .16 cents on their Fourth of July BBQ… sixteen cents.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

As expected, this announcement from the Biden Administration was mocked by the public. Most people disagreed with their findings, as they personally saw their grocery bills increasing a noticeable amount, but the Biden Admin reported differently.

Now, as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving, the high cost of goods are even more staggering.

According to a New York Times report titled , “This year’s Thanksgiving Feast Will Wallop the Wallet,” Americans will pay more money for essentially every single ingredient for their Thanksgiving dinners with friends and family.

The report even adds that major food companies like Nestle and Procter & Gamble have already warned consumers to “brace for more price increases.”

For comparison, a Thanksgiving meal for 10 in 2020, under President Donald Trump, was the cheapest it has been since 2010, according to the American Farm Bureau.

The New York Times report says there are many reasons for the high price of food in 2021, explaining “the nation’s food supply chain, high transportation expenses, labor shortages, trade policies and bad weather, and of course, inflation.

A full breakdown of the price increases for each major Thanksgiving food item is outlined in the NYT report you can read here.

Wait what happened??? I was told, very sanctimoniously, that we should be grateful to have saved $.16 on my 4th of July BBQ that the government was so gracious to allow me to have. https://t.co/Pd7OA2U46z — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 26, 2021