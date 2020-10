Joe Leventhal continues campaigning for San Diego Council District 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican Joe Leventhal and Democrat Marni von Wilpert are both vying to replace termed-out Mark Kersey for San Diego City Council District Five.

Leventhal joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his campaign and issues he is running on.

To reach Joe, to find out more about his stance on issues, visit Joe’s website: www.JoeForSanDiego.com.