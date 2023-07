Joe Musgrove opens Symbiotic Training Center in Miramar

MIRAMAR (KUSI) – Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove officially opened the Symbiotic Training Center in Miramar.

This is the first facility in San Diego catered specifically to baseball athletes.

For more information visit: www.symbiotictraining.com/

Padres pitcher @itsFatherJoe44 opened Symbiotic Training Center in Miramar earlier this month and it’s designed specifically for baseball players! @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/J0yxYclTKc — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) July 12, 2023