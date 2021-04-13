Joe Musgrove’s uncle, Ed, extremely proud of his nephew

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres kicked off an exhilarating weekend with Joe Musgrove’s no-hitter, the first in Padres franchise history.

The past weekend has certainly been one of a kind for the Musgroves, particularly Joe’s parents, who own Caffé Adesso, a coffee shop in Alpine that was flocked with Padres fans this weekend.

Not only was his family’s business booming, but a mural of the Padres player went up very quickly at Grossmont High School, his alma mater.

Ed Musgrove, Joe’s uncle, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the unique attention his family is receiving following Joe’s historic no-hitter.