Joe Perkins shares thoughts on important races in 2020 election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 1.1 million ballots have been received by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters and nearly 60,000 residents have voted early in-person as of Monday, well more than double when compared to this point in the 2016 presidential election.

Of the 1.95 million registered voters in the county, 1,114,627 had already turned in their ballots as of election eve. Over the weekend, 44,370 residents cast early votes at the county’s polling locations and another 10,391 have voted early at the registrar’s office since Oct. 5.

Mail-in ballots were sent to all registered voters in the county on Oct. 5, even those who had not requested one.

Voters who prefer to cast their ballots at their assigned polling place on Election Day can do so between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An in-person voting location tool can be found on the county’s voting website, SDvote.com.

KUSI Contributor, Joe Perkins, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his thoughts on the Presidential election race amongst other important races being closely watched throughout the country