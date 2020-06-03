Joe Perkins weighs in on ‘profoundly disquieting unrest’ that have taken over our city, state and nation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As you know, thousands of protesters across San Diego County, and the country, have been protesting police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The majority of protesters in San Diego County have been peaceful, but there has been massive destruction in the downtown and La Mesa communities.

Early in the afternoon, scores of mostly young people marched through downtown San Diego and into Balboa Park, shouting in unison “no justice, no peace — no racist police.” As of early evening, the rallies — part of a civil justice movement exponentially intensified by the in-custody death of 46-year-old George Floyd of Minneapolis on May 27 — were proceeding in markedly different fashion than large-scale local protests that escalated into violence, arson and looting last weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, San Diego police reported that 100 to 200 protesters were throwing rocks, bottles and other objects at officers in the 300 block of Broadway. More than 100 people were arrested and booked on various charges, including failure to disperse, burglary, assaulting peace officers and vandalism. An even more destructive demonstration took place Saturday in La Mesa, where vandals and shoplifters broke windows, burnt several buildings, looted stores and stopped traffic on Interstate 8 during a protest over an officer’s purported rough treatment of a young black man arrested last week in the East County city. In response to the destructive civil disobedience, San Diego County officials declared local a state of emergency on Sunday.

KUSI Contributor Joe Perkins weighed in on the “profoundly disquieting unrest that has beset our city, state and nation since last week.”