Joel Anderson is the winner of the San Diego County Supervisor race for District 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Registrar of Voters has called all of the races in San Diego County, including the race for the County Board of Supervisors for District 2.

San Diego voters have elected former State Senator Joel Anderson for the position.

Anderson discussed his victory and what he plans to do as Supervisor with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.