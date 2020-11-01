Joel Anderson on final days in race for County Supervisor District 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race to represent District 2 on the County Board of Supervisors is heating up in the final week ahead of election day.

District Two County Supervisor Dianne Jacob is leaving office due to term limits, and two Republican candidates are campaigning to replace her.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and State Senator Joel Anderson continue their campaigns to represent the district.

State Senator Joel Anderson says he will bring transparency to the Board of Supervisors.

Anderson discussed his campaign and explained what he can bring to the Board of Supervisors on Good Morning San Diego