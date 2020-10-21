Joel Anderson says organizations in District 2 support him for Supervisor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former State Senator Joel Anderson joins KUSI to talk about his run for the District 2 County Supervisor seat.

Anderson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his goals for the county which include homelessness, affordable housing, cost of living, and traffic.

Republican candidate Anderson is going against fellow republican Mayor Steve Vaus in District 2.

More information on Anderson’s campaign can be seen here.

