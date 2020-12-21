Joey Travolta will stream Inclusion Films’ feature Carol of the Bells

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inclusion Films’ feature Carol of the Bells will stream on Dec 24th and Dec 25th on the Inclusion Networks.

In the film, 70% of the crew has developmental or intellectual disabilities, said filmmaker Joey Travolta.

Joey’s program teaches filmmaking to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities at his main studio in Bakersfield and in partnership with Options for All and Futures Explored at 5 different studios including one here in San Diego. Some of the students of these programs worked on Carol of the Bells and other films that are streaming on the Inclusion Networks Platform.

Carol of the Bells, starring RJ Mitte and directed by Joey Travolta and earned the Audience Favorite Feature award at the San Diego International Film Festival in 2019. Carol of the Bells tells the story of a young man with a troubled past who seeks out his biological mother. His world is turned upside down upon discovering that she is developmentally disabled. Seeing her husband’s inability to work through this new discovery on his own, his wife takes matters into her own hands forcing her husband to face the truth and heal the past.

To See Carol of the Bells and subscribe to the channel: https://www.inclusionnetworks.net/