Jogger reports finding body on Coronado Beach, no foul play suspected

CORONADO (KUSI) – A jogger reported finding a body early this morning on a Coronado beach, police said.

The body was discovered about 5:25 a.m. on Central Beach along Ocean Boulevard.

“There were no signs of trauma, and foul play is not suspected at this time,” according to a Coronado police statement.

No further details about the deceased person were immediately available.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.