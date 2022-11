John Carney receives the 2022 Knute Rockne Champion Award

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former NFL Kicker John Carney received the 2022 Knute Rockne Champion Award the week of Thanksgiving, 2022.

This award marks him as a notable athlete and coach in the community.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by John Carney to discuss what the award means to him.