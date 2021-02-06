John Cox eyes run for California governor if recall effort succeeds





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A growing field of Republicans are hoping to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a possible recall election.

Newsom’s 2018 rival, businessman John Cox, has said he’ll become a candidate if the recall qualifies.

Cox joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the recall and another possible run for Governor.

On Monday, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer entered the race.

Former Republican congressman Doug Ose said Wednesday he is considering entering a possible recall election aimed at Gov. Gavin Newsom, raising the possibility of another Republican joining a contest that could oust the Democratic governor from office.