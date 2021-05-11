John Cox “Meet the Beast Bus Tour” roars on in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican gubernatorial candidate and Rancho Santa Fe-based businessman John Cox is scheduled to revive a controversial campaign tactic Tuesday when he appears with Tag — a Kodiak bear the candidate first used in his official campaign kickoff event in Sacramento last week.

Tag was scheduled to make his second appearance at Tuesday’s 10 a.m. event on Shelter Island Drive.

Cox, who is running to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year, used the animal to illustrate his campaign theme of “Beauty and the Beast.” Newsom, who Cox presents as an elitist out of touch with the needs of Californians, is the “beauty” in that equation.

“The beautiful politicians have failed California,” Cox said. “We need big beastly changes to save it. I’ll cut taxes, make California more affordable and shake up Sacramento.”

The 65-year-old businessman who lost to Newsom in a 2018 landslide also released a video calling himself “the beast,” and resorted to name-calling reminiscent of Trump, repeatedly labeling Newsom a “pretty boy” who lacks the substance to run state government.

Cox spent $5 million to air a 30-second version on television statewide, his campaign said, underscoring his need to raise his profile.

The stunt was aimed at drawing eyes to his campaign, but he promised to discuss “serious issues” — like bringing down the cost of housing, boosting the state’s water resources and preventing special interests from influencing government.

Animal rights group PETA and state Sen. Ben Hueso, who authored a state law banning use of most animals in circuses, condemned his use of a bear as a campaign prop. The bear, which Cox said was born in captivity, is trained and has appeared in movies and commercials.