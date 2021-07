John Cox on city attorney lawsuit over the Ash Street lease purchase agreement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has announced it is suing to void its lease-to-own agreements in the 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza building deals.

The lawsuit has arisen from an advisor allegedly receiving millions in undisclosed compensation.

Gubernatorial candidate John Cox joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the lawsuit.