John Cox on recall election, now five weeks away

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California gubernatorial candidate John Cox joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the latest regarding Gov. Gavin Newsom and the recall election.

Gov. Newsom has allowed violent criminal David Weidert, who spent four decades in prison for torturing and killing a developmentally disabled man who was buried alive, to be eligible for parole.

Someone who commits such a crime should be in prison for life, Cox said.

California pays the highest in taxes across the nation, Cox added.

Cox described that as governor he would audit every agency in California’s government, watching “every single penny.”