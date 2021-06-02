John Cox on the latest efforts to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent Politico article is claiming that the recall Gov. Gavin Newsom campaign is set for failure, adding that Republicans are unable to break momentum in removing him from office.

One of Gov. Newsom’s opponents in the upcoming recall effort, California gubernatorial candidate John Cox, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to respond to the article and describe his goals as governor.

Candidate Cox noted that the recall effort is about the quality of life in California, rather than a partisan issue between Republicans and Democrats.

Cox cited the difference in childcare costs in California versus states like Texas or Florida as an example of the state’s high costs.

Overall, Cox wants to lower costs for Californians as governor.