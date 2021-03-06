John Cox reacts to California letting Major League Baseball, Legoland reopen

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other outdoor sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1.

The rules announced Friday coincide with baseball’s opening day. The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics all have home games scheduled for April 1.

California divides its counties into four color-coded tiers based on the spread of the coronavirus. Attendance limits are based on what tier a county is in.

Theme parks can open at 15% capacity in the tier that’s the second-highest risk level and only people who live in California can buy tickets.

Gubernatorial Candidate and Businessman John Cox shared his reaction on the announcement saying, “This theme park deal is symbolic of the rollercoaster ride we’ve all been on with Gavin Newsom during his lockdown. Florida and many other states have been open for months. The irony of it all is that these public school kids, still not in class, will be able to spend the day at Disneyland or Magic Mountain. That is tragic.”