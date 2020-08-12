John Cox responds to Biden picking Kamala Harris as his VP running mate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen Tuesday as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked (Harris) — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden announced via his Twitter page.

Harris, 55, is the first Black and South Asian woman to run on the ticket of a major political party. Biden vowed during a primary debate in March that he would pick a woman as his running mate.

After the selection was announced, Harris — who despite her Northern California political background lives on Los Angeles’ westside — wrote on Twitter: “Joe Biden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for vice president, and do what it takes to make him our commander-in-chief.”

Former Republican gubernatorial and founder of CHANGE-CA, John Cox, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Kamala Harris.

Harris mounted a presidential campaign of her own, grabbing early headlines for a daring attack in the first debate against a fellow candidate — Biden — challenging his past opposition to busing to integrate schools. But she ultimately dropped her campaign.

Before serving as Senator and state attorney general, Harris was the first Black woman to serve as San Francisco district attorney. Harris will be the first California candidate on a major political party’s presidential ticket since Ronald Reagan in 1984.