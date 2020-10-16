John Cox says California is failing to mange COVID-19 pandemic
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials have reported 143 new COVID-19 infections and three virus-related deaths, raising the cumulative caseload to 51,470 and the number of fatalities to 847, amid a rise in confirmed community outbreaks.
One woman and two men died between Oct. 2-14, and their ages ranged from the early 70s to the late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the County Health & Human Services Agency.
Of the 8,315 tests reported Thursday, 2% returned positive, keeping the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases at 3%. The seven-day daily average of tests was 10,100.
Of the total number of cases in the county, 3,720 — or 7.2% — have required hospitalization and 862 — or 1.7% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit. There are currently 233 COVID-19 patients in the region’s hospitals; 72 of them in ICUs.
A total of 17 new community outbreaks were reported Thursday — 10 in business settings, three in restaurant/bar settings, two in faith-based institutions, one in a food processing setting and one in a restaurant.
The state of California reported 861,476 total cases and 16,830 deaths as of Friday.