John Cox says California’s coronavirus response has ‘not given us a lot of confidence’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent Wall Street Journal article titled, “California Bungles Its Coronvirus Fight” highlighted the inconsistencies of the regulations that have been placed upon us in order to keep us safe.

Overall the article states Governor Newsom did well at containing the virus at first, but is now not doing enough.

The article begins, “California is trying to control its coronavirus outbreak without going into a second lockdown. It isn’t going smoothly.”

Former gubernatorial candidate and Founder of Change CA, John Cox, discussed the WSJ article and California’s efforts to contain the virus with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

Cox believes the inconsistency of the regulations “has not given us a lot of confidence” in the regulations we are forced to abide by.

The WSJ article, “California Bungles its Coronvirus Fight” can be read here.