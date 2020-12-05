John Cox suggests Newsom create more ICU beds instead of killing businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Again citing rising coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths over the past month, Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday announced plans for a “regional stay-at-home order” that will be implemented in areas running low on intensive-care unit beds.

The order is triggered when ICU bed availability in a select region falls below 15%. Although no region met that criteria as of Thursday, Newsom said the Southern California region could meet it in a matter of days.

The announcement comes after an increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 across the state.

Cox has been vocal in his opposition to Newsom’s regulations throughout the pandemic, emphasizing the fact that the job-killing policies are easily avoidable.

Cox said we are killing businesses, and “there is absolutely no reason to quarantine people under 50.” Continuing, “Instead of crushing businesses like we are now, why don’t we engineer a way to create more ICU beds?”

Former gubernatorial candidate and founder of Change-CA, John Cox, detailed his opposition on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

Concluding his interview, Cox asked people to sign the petition to Recall Gavin Newsom. If interested, you can sign here.