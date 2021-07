John Dadian analyzes California gubernatorial race





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The recall election is swiftly approaching and the heat is on for the race’s current 70+ candidates.

Political expert John Dadian joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the California gubernatorial race.

Dadian argued that a lot of changes in the process have been a “jury rig,” citing Gov. Gavin Newsom changing many deadlines to move the election to a closer date.