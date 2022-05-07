John Gunderson campaigns for San Diego County Sheriff





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Gunderson is campaigning for the role of San Diego County Sheriff on a basis of working to provide safe parking areas and a variety of housing options for the homeless.

Gunderson has been in law enforcement for 31 years, starting as an Explorer Scout and working his way up to being a District Attorney Investigator.

Unlike other candidates, he does not believe in campaign donations and is devoted to spreading the message through word of mouth.

Gunderson himself joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of his campaign.

He is running for the position against San Diego County Undersheriff Kelly Martinez, Jonathan Peck, John Hemmerling, and Dave Myers.