John Hemmerling: Candidate for San Diego Sheriff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Hemmerling has been in service of the City of San Diego for 28 years. He is ex-military, and serves ad the City’s Chief Criminal Prosecutor.

Hemmerling joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk about his campaign for San Diego Sherriff in 2022.

Website: https://www.johnhemmerlingforsheriff.com/