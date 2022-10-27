John Hemmerling promises to reopen Zahau case if elected San Diego Sheriff





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Hemmerling has been in service of the City of San Diego for 28 years. He is ex-military, and serves ad the City’s Chief Criminal Prosecutor.

John Hemmerling’s background includes a lengthy history of legal, military, and advisory experience. In his own words:

“My career spans 28 years of dedicated service to the City of San Diego and 30 years of faithful military service. For six years, I served as the City’s Chief Criminal Prosecutor, prosecuting thousands of misdemeanor criminal cases a year. I served as principal legal advisor to two San Diego Police Chiefs, including Shelley Zimmerman who has endorsed me. I was a decorated San Diego Police Officer for over nine years, patrolling the toughest beats in the city. I am also a retired Marine Corps Reserve Colonel and a combat Veteran of the Gulf and Iraq Wars.”

Hemmerling joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to talk about his campaign for San Diego Sheriff in 2022.

Website: https://www.johnhemmerlingforsheriff.com/