John Hemmerling running in 2022 race for San Diego County Sheriff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego has a new Interim Sheriff in town but the 2022 Sheriffs Race is just around the corner.

Enter candidate John Hemmerling, his campaign pledges to do something about the recent rise in violent crime across the county.

He’s also been critical of the county department of corrections and their early release program for violent offenders.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with candidate John Hemmerling about his campaign.