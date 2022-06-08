John Hemmerling, Sheriff Candidate, discusses the election awaiting the results





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday morning Kelly Martinez lead the polls in the San Diego Sheriff’s race.

Hemmerling is in a close battle for the second sport in the two-person November runoff election.

John Hemmerling, Candidate for Sheriff, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the election.

View the live results here: https://www.livevoterturnout.com/ENR/sandiegocaenr/15/en/Index_15.html