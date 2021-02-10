John Lynch’s sister talks about his election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Torrey Pines alum John Lynch was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 class. His journey has been several years in the making, but he was elated to finally be given the honor for the work he has done on and off the football field.

His sister, Kara Lynch Guthrie, talking to us about what it was like when the family found out, how they had to keep it a secret, and how excited she is for the brother that she grew up watching.