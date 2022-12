John McCann celebrates victory in Chula Vista mayoral race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John McCann won the 2022 Chula Vista mayoral race by roughly 5% of the votes.

The Chula Vista mayoral race was closely watched by San Diegans during the 2022 Midterms due to controversy and drama between McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar, his opponent.

John McCann joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to talk about the win.