John McCann stalks political opponent Campa-Najjar ahead of Chula Vista mayoral election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the midterm elections approach, political candidates are doing everything they can to win, even if it means stalking their opponent.

The Chula Vista mayoral race is expected to be close, as Republican candidate John McCann is campaigning against Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Tuesday morning, McCann held a press conference with professional private investigator and former FBI Agent, Lawrence Hamilton, where they announced they have been stalking Campa-Najjar since June, to prove that he does not live in the City of Chula Vista.

McCann’s findings revealed, Campa-Najjar stayed at his girlfriends condo in Banker’s Hill for 32 straight nights, which isn’t illegal.

McCann’s press conference isn’t being met with the support he expected it too, as many people find the stalking effort to be very weird. Campa-Najjar called McCann’s efforts a “circus show,” and

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with both candidates, and shared the details on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

McCann supplied KUSI with footage from his “investigation,” that shows Campa-Najjar sitting inside his girlfriend’s apartment, entering the elevator from inside the parking garage, and even just parking outside. The video is a bit intrusive, so KUSI has chosen not to post it publicly, but the thumbnail of the video above is a screenshot from it.

McCann spoke with KUSI’s Teresa Sardina outside Campa-Najjar’s girlfriends house, after his press conference.