John McCann’s race for Chula Vista Mayor

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – With San Diego’s primary election taking place on June 7, residents have only a few weeks left to become familiar with the six candidates running for Chula Vista’s next mayor.

The six candidates are Rudy Ramirez, Zaneta Encarnacion, John McCann, Spencer Cash, Ammar Campa-Najjar, and Jill M. Galvez.

Candidate and current Chula Vista Councilmember John McCann joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of his campaign.