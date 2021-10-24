John Muir college student who died in fall identified

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – A student at UC San Diego’s John Muir College who died in a fall at a campus dorm was identified Sunday as Aaron Fan, 18, the San Diego County Medical Examiner said.

Fan died at 3:31 a.m. Saturday at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla after being injured in a fall at Tiaga Hall, at 9485 Scholars Drive South in room H74, at 11:44 p.m. Friday, coroner’s officials said.

Fan “had been at a party in a room on the 8th floor of the dormitory campus,” a release stated. “A campus officer came by the room to report a noise complaint and the decedent entered the bathroom.

“A short while later, witnesses saw the decedent fall out of the bathroom window down to the ground below and immediately called 911,” the medical examiner added. “Paramedics responded and transported the decedent to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries.” Fan was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that UC San Diego shares we lost a member of the Muir College community overnight,” according to a statement released by UCSD spokeswoman Laura Margoni. “As we work to better understand the circumstances, we ask to respect the privacy of our student’s family.”

“I want to assure you that we are here to support one another,” Muir Provost K. Wayne King said.

The death comes on a weekend when the university was celebrating homecoming.