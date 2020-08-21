John Phillips discusses his article, “Welcome to the United States of San Francisco”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Welcome to the United States of San Franciso.

That’s the title of John Phillips’ recent article in the Orange County register. In the article, Phillips details how San Francisco politicians have made their way into two of the top three political positions in the country.

Phillips wrote about the same issue back in 2018, calling it the San Franciso-ization of the state of Califronia. Now, he explains how it’s “undeniable” that San Francisco “controls virtually all the levers of power in the biggest state in the union.”

Phillips outlined his reasoning writing;

“Think about it. California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, is a former mayor of San Francisco. California’s junior U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, is the former District Attorney of San Francisco. Our senior U.S. senator, Dianne Feinstein, is a former mayor of San Francisco. The state’s treasurer, Fiona Ma, is a former assemblywoman from San Francisco. And the highest ranking member of the state’s congressional delegation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the congresswoman from the City by the Bay.”

Following Joe Biden’s selection of California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Phillips says, “San Francisco has gone national.”

He points out that the current Democrat party is much more liberal than it was under Bill Clinton. Phillips concludes his article stating San Francisco is “the city of human feces, used needles, and aggressive panhandlers. America, this is your future under Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi.”

John Phillips joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his piece with KUSI’s Paul Rudy.

The full article can be read here.

John Phillips can be heard weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. on “The John Phillips Show” on KABC/AM 790.