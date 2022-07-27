John Rich’s Anti-Woke song “Progress” skyrockets to #1 within hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Country music star, John Rich, released his new song titled “Progress” on Truth Social last Friday and within hours, it soared to the #1 spot on Apple iTunes song chart.
John Rich, the Nashville-based musician and is just one-half of the duo “Big and Rich,”.
He joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the song and what it means to Americans today.
Take a listen.
There’s a hole in this country where its heart used to be
And Old Glory’s divided on the fire in the street
They say building back better make America great
If that’s the wave of the future all I’ve got to sayStick your progress where the sun don’t shine
Keep your big mess away from me tonight
If you leave us alone, well we’d all be just fine
Stick your progress where the sun don’t shine
They invite the whole world to come live in our land
And leave our countrymen dying in Afghanistan
They say to let go of Jesus and let governments say
You can have back your freedoms if you do what we sayStick your progress where the sun don’t shine
Keep your big mess away from me tonight
If you leave us alone, well we’d all be just fine
Stick your progress where the sun don’t shine
They shut down our problems and they shut down our voices
They shut down our Main Streets and they shut down our choices
They bent us all over, but it’s all over now
‘Cause we figured it out, we ain’t backing down
Stick your progress where the sun don’t shine
Keep your big mess away from me tonight
If you leave us alone, well we’d all be just fine
Stick your progress where the sun don’t shine
Where the sun don’t shine
Where the sun don’t shine
Where the sun don’t shine