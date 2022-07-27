John Rich’s Anti-Woke song “Progress” skyrockets to #1 within hours

There’s a hole in this country where its heart used to beAnd Old Glory’s divided on the fire in the streetThey say building back better make America greatIf that’s the wave of the future all I’ve got to sayStick your progress where the sun don’t shineKeep your big mess away from me tonightIf you leave us alone, well we’d all be just fineStick your progress where the sun don’t shineThey invite the whole world to come live in our landAnd leave our countrymen dying in AfghanistanThey say to let go of Jesus and let governments sayYou can have back your freedoms if you do what we sayStick your progress where the sun don’t shineKeep your big mess away from me tonightIf you leave us alone, well we’d all be just fineStick your progress where the sun don’t shine

They shut down our problems and they shut down our voices

They shut down our Main Streets and they shut down our choices

They bent us all over, but it’s all over now

‘Cause we figured it out, we ain’t backing down